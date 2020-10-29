Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon shared some fresh poetry she has composed, on her Instagram account Thursday. In the poem, Kriti Sanon questions how much we know ourselves or whether we know ourselves at all.

The poem reads: “Do you know her for REAL?

Or just the bits She wants you to see

And the ones You want her to be?”

Sharing the poem on Instagram, the actress further wrote: “Sometimes I wonder.. Do we know anyone truly? Like for REAL? Not sure if we know ourselves fully too. We know just parts of who we ‘think’ we are and who we wanna be. #PoetryWithKriti.”

Commenting on her Instagram post, producer Ekta Kapoor wrote: “Answer is NO.” To this Kriti replied: “Ha ha ha… only you and I understood your reply.”

Kriti often posts poetry that she has written for fans on social media. Earlier this month, she wrote a poem that defines a resilient streak about her.

“Every time she’s fallen down, she’s gotten up stronger! That’s me. If you resonate with this too, swipe left,” Kriti had written on Instagram, with a monochrome mid-shot. She tagged the post with #BeMyPoetry and #JustScribbling.