Mumbai: Rockstar actor Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove Alia Bhatt are one of the hottest couple of Hindi film industry. There has been a lot of speculation about their marriage.

However, the two actors have remained tight-lipped about their marriage. Meanwhile, controversial king and self proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan has predicted about their marriage.

He also took to his Twitter handle to predict about their marriage. Now, KRK’s tweet on Ranbir-Alia’s marriage has now gone viral on social media and has made their fans furious.

His tweet reads, “Prediction 08- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married max till end of 2022. But Ranbir Kapoor will divorce her within 15 years after marriage!”

Responding to the tweet, a person said that ‘Lord, you are great, how do you speak so bad in the morning’.

प्रभु जी आप महान हैं सुबह-सुबह इतना बुरा आप कैसे बोल लेते हैं — AJAY VERMA (@Ajay07Ajay) July 13, 2021

Earlier, KRK had tweeted the same about Priyanka and Nick. In this too, he had predicted the divorce of Priyanka-Nick within 15 years.

On professional front, Ranbir and Alia are dating each other for a long time. Their relationship has also got consent from their family. Alia is often seen in Ranbir’s family functions. According to reports, this couple was about to get married last year itself, but due to covid it was postponed. Ranbir-Alia will be seen together in Karan Johar’s film Brahmastra.

Earlier, KRK was summoned for alleged tweets on Salman Khan’s movie. Later, the superstar dragged him to court following which he deleted all the tweets regarding Salman Khan. Moreover, singer Mika Singh also had given him a warning to mend his ways.

KRK is known for making controversial statements. There also have been reports of him demanding money threatening actors to give bad reviews on their films. A video of him extorting money from an actor had earlier gone viral.

However, KRK seems unfazed and continues to give controversial statements every once in a while.