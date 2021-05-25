Kuala Lumpur: The metro service in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur resumed operations Tuesday using only track and supported by a free shuttle bus service, following an accident involving two trains the day earlier.

Prasarana Malaysia, the public transport operator that manages the Light Rail Transit (LRT) line, said in a statement that the service would operate with a train frequency of 10 minutes during peak hours and 30 minutes at other times, reports Xinhua news agency.

The train service will also be operating at 50 per cent capacity as part of restrictions under the government imposed movement control order to slow the spread of Covid-19, which came into effect Tuesday.

To facilitate the movement of passengers during peak hours, five double-decker shuttle buses are provided to complement the service.

Over 200 people were wounded, including 47 seriously, as two metro LRT trains collided in a tunnel at an underground section near the iconic Petronas Towers late Monday in the city centre.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the accident was the first of its kind in the LRT’s 23-year history of operations, adding a special panel will be formed to probe the collision.