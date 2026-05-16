Imphal: A Kuki woman’s body held a massive rally in Manipur’s Churachandpur district to protest against the recent killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi.

Attendees of the rally assembled at Koite village ground and marched for nearly 2 km to Tuibong, while raising slogans demanding justice. The rally was organised by the Kuki Women’s Organisation for Human Rights.

They handed a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of the Churachandpur district, addressing it to the Union Home Minister.

Their demands included immediate review and strengthening of the security apparatus and deployment of forces in all Kuki-Zo areas to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of civilians, sources said.

It also called for a high-level investigation into the killings of the church leaders and swift and decisive action against two militant outfits, which are allegedly involved in the violence, they said.

The protesters also called for recognition and legitimisation of village guards formed for self-protection in Kuki-Zo villages under proper legal and administrative mechanisms.