Dharamsala: Kuldeep Yadav, who grabbed five wickets, and 100th Test man Ravichandran Ashwin helped India bundle out England for a woeful 218 in their first innings on Day 1 of the fifth Test here Thursday.

Kuldeep (5/72) and Ashwin (4/51) ran through the England batting line-up as the visitors lost eight wickets for 118 runs across post-lunch and post-tea sessions.

Opener Zak Crawley (79, 108 balls) offered lone resistance for England.

Innings Break! Outstanding bowling display from #TeamIndia! 👌 👌 5⃣ wickets for Kuldeep Yadav

4⃣ wickets for R Ashwin

1⃣ wicket for Ravindra Jadeja Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/jnMticF6fc #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/hWRYV4jVRR — BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2024

There were two partnerships in the middle-order — 37 between Crawley and Joe Root for third wicket and 38 between Root and 100-Test-man Jonny Bairstow for the fourth wicket — but they were not sufficient for the visitors.

There was a point in England innings when they lost five wickets for mere eight runs as Kuldeep, Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja got into the act.

Brief scores: England: 218 all out in 57.4 overs (Zak Crawley 79; Kuldeep Yadav 5/72, R Ashwin 4/51).