Nilagiri: Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary in Nilagiri area of Balasore will reopen for tourists from November 1. The sanctuary was closed from June 15 for monsoon. The Forest officials have started preparations to welcome tourists at Baliapal gate in KCpur panchayat. The thickly wooded sanctuary spread across 272.75 square km is home to wild animals like sambars, bisons, gaurs and giant squirrels besides leopards and elephants. Kuldiha sanctuary is linked with Similipal through Sukhupada hills and Nato hill ranges. The forest also houses a variety of birds like hornbills, hill myna and peafowl.

Over 250 species of birds are found at Sataghati, Risia, Purnapani, Jadachua, Mokhachaturi, and Kaimachaturi areas in the sanctuary. The perennial streams in the forest are also home to a variety of reptiles. Two rest houses at Kuldiha and Jorachua and the perennial streams are treats for the visitors. Kuldiha forest ranger Ananta Kumar Jena is busy making arrangements. Forest officials hope the flow of tourists will increase this year due to better arrangements than previous years. While proper communication and accommodation facilities have been made available for the tourists and security tightened, the ranger said, entry of plastic items, alcohol, weapons and other waste materials inside the forest has been restricted. The department has set up Risia Prakuti Nivas at Gohirabhila for accommodation.

Nine tents have been pitched in inside the sanctuary along with nature camps, facilities of drinking water, food, lighting and toilets. The entry time is from 9.30 am, till 1pm while tourists can stay inside the sanctuary till 5pm. Online booking has been made mandatory for the nature camps. Tourist guide Manoranjan Das exuded hope that a large number of tourists are expected to throng the sanctuary this year as there was reduced footfall of tourists to the sanctuary for two years due to Covid restrictions.