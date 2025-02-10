Srinagar: Security forces said Monday that during a Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) in J&K’s Kupwara district, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered while searches were going on in the Poonch district as well.

An official said that the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) jointly conducted a CASO in Amrohi village, Karnah tehsil, Kupwara district during which recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

“The recoveries include two AK-47 Rifles, two AK Magazines and twelve AK rounds,” he said.

In another development, security forces launched the CASO at nearly a dozen places in Poonch district.

“The search operations are being carried out in parts of Mendhar, Surankote, and Gursai, following information about the suspicious movement. The Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police along with the CRPF cordoned off lower Chanan, Sair, Sanai forest, Chiti Bhati and Fazalabad in Surankote, Darai forest and adjoining areas in Mendhar, and Khokhar Mohalla, Kandi and Galhutta in Gursai,” the official said.

He said that more details are awaited.

Security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against the terrorists both near the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently chaired a top-level security review meeting at J&K in Delhi. During the meeting, Amit Shah gave instructions to the security forces to ensure zero infiltration and zero tolerance to terrorists.

During the last week, in a foiled infiltration attempt, five terrorists were killed by a landmine explosion as one of them stepped on a landmine which went off killing all.

In another anti-infiltration operation, terrorists fired at a patrolling party of the army in Rajouri near the LoC. The terrorist fire was returned thereby preventing their possible infiltration.

IANS