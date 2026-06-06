Kuwait City/Manama: Both Kuwait and Bahrain Saturday condemned the renewed Iranian attacks on their countries, calling them a flagrant violation of sovereignty and a dangerous escalation threatening regional stability.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said on X that the attacks were a “flagrant violation” of Kuwait’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, as well as a breach of international law, the UN Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817.

It said the continued attacks marked a dangerous escalation at a time when global efforts are focused on preventing a wider regional conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The attacks cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext,” it said.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the attacks posed a threat to the security and stability of the Gulf region.

It called on Iran to stop its attacks, fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions, and respect the freedom of maritime navigation under international law.

Earlier on Saturday, Kuwait and Bahrain both announced their interception of missile and drone attacks, while Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed attacking the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, in retaliation for earlier US attacks on Qeshm Island and Sirik County in southern Iran.

The development came after the IRGC announced missile and drone attacks on the same two US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, in retaliation for an overnight US attack on an IRGC communications tower on Qeshm Island.

In a statement on its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC identified the targeted US bases as the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

At 1:30 a.m. local time Saturday (2200 GMT Friday), four oil tankers, guided by the US army, sought to “illegally exit the Strait of Hormuz without coordination and paying attention to the IRGC Navy’s frequent warnings,” it said.

After the warnings, one of the oil tankers was targeted, and the rest of the “violating” vessels turned back, it said, adding that following the confrontation, US drones attacked communications towers on Qeshm Island and in Sirik County at 2:30 a.m. local time (2300 GMT Friday).

In response, IRGC’s aerospace division immediately fired ballistic missiles at the Ali Al Salem Air Base and the remaining important facilities in the US Fifth Fleet headquarters, it said.

The US Central Command said in a post on the social platform X that US forces struck some of Iran’s radar sites Friday