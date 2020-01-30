Bhubaneswar: Labour & Employees State Insurance department has been included in the Mo Sarkar initiative. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has made this announcement at a special function organised at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Wednesday.

“I am glad that the Labour & Employees State Insurance department is now covered under Mo Sarkar initiative. It is a step forward in empowerment of workers of our state,” Naveen said.

The Mo Sarkar initiative has become a catalyst in strengthening the trust between the government and the citizens. With rising accountability of the new model of governance, people have displayed better reliance on this new system, he said.

“The labourers are the key people behind the elegant face of our development process. Their struggle with life must get a supporting hand from society. Our flagship programme – Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana – has been guided by this philosophy to provide a kind of social security blanket to the workers.

It has catered to the requirements of millions of labourers with various kinds of support including education, marriage, and maternity. “The dignity of labour must be literally felt on the face of every individual worker. Any worker who comes to a public office must return with a happy memory of the interaction”, the Chief Minister told the department officials.

The department has set up Mo Sarkar cells for collection of feedback. It has also set up workers facilitation centres with all the amenities like sitting arrangements, drinking water and toilets.

Labour Minister Susanta Singh expressed hope that the initiative will make the welfare schemes more efficient and labour friendly.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that Mo Sarkar has exposed government employees to tighter scrutiny and all the officers till now have succeeded in the

endeavour.

5T Secretary VK Pandian interacted with district labour officers of Nuapada, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati and Kalahandi. Speaking on the perception of public on various departments, he said that it is a challenge for government officials to improve the perception of general public about their concerned departments. The Factories & Boilers department must also work in this direction, he added.