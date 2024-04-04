Jajpur: Lives of the labourers working at the various crusher units (registered and majority unregistered) are full of uncertainty. Not only do they suffer financial losses, in terms of wages, but they are also deprived of other benefits. This is because the owners of the crusher units have tacit understanding with officials of the district administration and the police, sources said. Labourers work in the most hazardous and pitiable conditions in these crusher units without having any insurance coverage for their lives.

As a result, while owners fill up their coffers, the labourers go home almost empty-handed, sources alleged. Sources informed that over 50 crusher units are operating in the district of which only 12 are registered. Even registered ones flout rules with impunity and do not follow any labour laws. Most of the crusher units and black stone quarries operate in areas under Jenapur police limits in this district. Most of them violate Sections 21, 22, 23, 24, 30, 31, 36 and 85 of the Factory Act.

Sources said that if any labourer dies while working in the crusher units, the owners usually hush up the matter with the help of the administration and the police. At the most, a meagre sum of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 is paid to the family of the worker as compensation. Sources pointed out that labourers working at the illegal crusher units are deprived of government benefits in case of mishaps.

According to a recent report of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) there are around 372 registered crusher units in Odisha. These units have been permitted to employ a maximum of 7,108 labourers. However, in reality those employed at the registered and unregistered crusher units far exceed the permissible numbers. The crusher units in this district are a case in point. According to a report dated January 30, 2024, there are 12 registered units employing 227 people. However, in reality this is not the case. The district alone has 30 mega crushers while the number of small units is more than 40.

Hence one can easily imagine the number of labourers working in these units. All units must provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to the labourers as per Section 62-H of the Odisha Factory Rules-1950. However, most of the crusher units do not provide any protective equipment to labourers. If a complaint is lodged, police tend to look the other way. Recently, a labourer from West Bengal died and another sustained injuries while working at the ‘Shiba Shakti Stone Crusher Unit’ near a black stone quarry March 17. It has been alleged that the owner hushed up the matter by paying a meagre compensation to both families. Police also did not initiate any action against the errant owner as no official complaint was lodged. Sources also pointed out that despite repeated complaints to the district administration about illegal crusher units, no action has been taken till date.