Belpada: The Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) bus service launched by the Odisha government has transformed communication in rural areas of the state, benefitting women, schoolchildren and farmers by ensuring timely travel to various parts of the block and district headquarters.

Such an instance came to the fore after Class X students of Parlimal High School under this block in Bolangir district availed a LAccMI bus service to reach their centre at DRMHS well before the scheduled time to appear for their HSC examination which started, Tuesday.

The situation was not the same earlier as students appearing for their HSC or any other examination had to face acute transportation problems. At times, they were even forced to hire private vehicles to reach examination centres in time. However, after the launch of the LAccMI service, it has become easy for students to reach their examination centres on time by paying paltry fare and without any hassles.

The essential student-friendly service has been widely appreciated by educational institutions, parents, teachers and students as well, sources said.

