Cuttack: Even as Odisha government claims that the introduction of smart classrooms in schools has resulted in a significant improvement in educational quality, images from the iconic Ravenshaw University paint a very different picture.

Students of Rural Development Department of the prestigious University have to sit on floor for attending classes due to lack of desks and benches.

This has been the situation since August, following the resumption of offline classes. While the students have already brought the issue to the attention of the concerned authorities, it is yet to be resolved.

A student from Tanzania is among the department’s first-year students, making it likely to tarnish the university’s image internationally.

Previously, classes for the Rural Development department were held in two Economics department classrooms in the Commerce Block. it was relocated near the Vice Chancellor’s office in January, where the MBA department was functioning.

While the desks and benches of the department were relocated to the new MBA building, the students of the Rural Development department were given old and broken furniture that was no longer usable.

Despite the issue being raised by the students repeatedly, the authorities failed to resolve it forcing the students to sit on floor to attend the classes.

