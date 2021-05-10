Boinda: The number of COVID-19 patients is rapidly increasing in Kishorenagar block of Angul district. It is evident that the residents of this block are living in fear and apprehension. They held the administration responsible for the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The block has reported 557 Covid-19 positive cases in the last one month. Residents however alleged that block administration officials are hardly taking any steps to stop the spread. They alleged that testing of people is not being carried out in a proper manner.

Locals pointed out that testing of family members and friends of Covid-19 positive patients are not being prioritised. They said that when such people visit the hospital for tests, they are made to wait for a lengthy period and at times even asked to come back on a different day. Paucity of testing kits is leading to delay in identifying positive patients, they informed. Hence these people then help in spreading the virus.

Eight panchayats in Kishorenagar block have reported 369 positive cases and four deaths in the last one month and all of them were under treatment at the Boinda government hospital. Similarly, 188 positive cases and one death were reported last month from 15 panchayats from where most are undergoing treatment at the Kishorenagar government hospital.

According to local residents, infected persons from nearby villages are coming to Boinda on a daily basis for buying essential commodities. “They are spreading the virus. The police have failed to identify such persons and have failed to stop their entry into Boinda,” locals alleged. “Even those who have caught get away just by paying a nominal fine,” they added.

Since the number of COVID-19 patients in eight panchayats in Zone No-13 is increasing rapidly, the villagers have demanded that a temporary testing facility be set up. However, their demand has so far not been fulfilled.

Residents of Urukula village also had similar allegations. They informed that a number of villagers are down with fever. A medical team should visit the village and collect samples for testing, they said. But nothing has been done so far.

Social activist, Ranjit Patnaik alleged the administration has completely failed in protecting the people from coronavirus.

When contacted, Dr Saroj Kumar Nanda of Boinda government hospital said the administration has taken steps to save people from contracting the disease. He, however, alleged that people are not following the Covid-19 guidelines in a proper manner. “

Many of them are not wearing masks and not implementing social distancing,” Dr Nanda said. “We have been telling people to visit hospitals for testing only if they have COVID-19 symptoms. Children, pregnant women and elderly persons have been advised not to leave their homes. If they come out in case of emergency, they should wear masks properly and maintain social distancing,” he added.

When contacted, Angul chief district medical officer Dr Abhay Kumar Das admitted that the district is facing acute shortage of testing kits. “However, this problem will be rectified soon,” he added.

