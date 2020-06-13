Sundargarh: A lady forest guard was suspended Saturday after the carcass of a four-month old elephant was found near a pond at Rutukepedi forest under Kuanrmunda forest range in Sundargarh district Friday.

The suspended forest guard has been identified as Sanghamitra Mahanta. She was posted in Balanda forest range.

Rourkela DFO Sanjya Kumar Swain has also issued two show-cause notices to Kuarmunda forest ranger Manoj Tigga and Kalunga forester Binita Barua for trying to suppress the incident.

It may be mentioned here that carcass of an elephant calf was recovered with wound marks from Rutukepedi forest Friday. As the calf bore injury marks on several parts of its body, it was suspected that miscreants could have trapped and killed it.

DFO Sanjay Kumar Swain informed that the postmortem of the elephant calf was conducted Friday. He promised stern action against those found guilty in the case.