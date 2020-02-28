Los Angeles: Oscar-winning singer Lady Gaga has dropped her first pop single in three years. The 33-year-old singer shared the new track, titled ‘Stupid Love’, on social media Friday.

The song’s music video showcases Gaga as an alien princess who’s determined to bring love and light to her conflicted world. The track, booming with ‘Pink’, is classic Gaga with eighties-style electronic production and an anthemic chorus.

The singer, who won her first best original song Oscar for ‘Shallow’ from her debut movie A Star Is Born in 2019, had announced the track recently on Twitter.

According to ‘Vulture’, Gaga discussed the track with Zane Lowe on his ‘New Music Dail’y podcast shortly after dropping it.

“I want people to dance and feel happy. I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear… into music that I believe to be so fun and energetically really pure,” Gaga said during the course of the interview.

The singer’s last solo LP was 2016’s ‘Joanne’. She had supported the studio set with a world tour and a Super Bowl half time show performance.

Gaga had told ‘Entertainment Weekly’ in 2017 that she had begun work on a new album. The title of her sixth album has not been announced yet.

Agencies