Keonjhar/Anandapur/Hatadihi: Tension prevailed in Hatadihi and Soro areas of Keonjhar over alleged police attack on a woman sarpanch, who is empowered as Collector at this time. Locals and inmates of a quarantine centre staged a road block in the area Wednesday.

According to reports, an ASI attacked sarpanch of Bangor panchayat and left her wounded.

A youth lodged at a quarantine centre in Bangor panchayat fled the centre at 9 pm Tuesday. On being informed about the incident, sarpanch Suprabha Rout and samiti member Vibekananda Rout rushed to the centre. The two asked Baula police outpost to file a complaint in this regard.

There was heavy rush of people at police outpost over a love affair case. To control the crowd, Soso IIC Gagan Nayak and Ghasipura ASI Biswajit Behera reached the outpost.

Bangor samiti member Vibanekanada Rout and representative of Dhanurjapur sarpanch Biswajit Rout were at the outpost too. It was alleged that Soso IIC was bearing a grudge against Biswajit Rout and tried to arrest him along with Bangor samiti member. The lady sarpanch had strongly opposed the arrest of Bangor samiti member. It was alleged that Soso IIC had wrung the hands of the lady sarpanch. The IIC was also accused of misbehaving with the woman sarpanch, who was injured.

Tension ran high in the area over the alleged police attack on the woman sarpanch. Angry locals blocked the road over the incident. At the same time, inmates of a nearby quarantine centre came out and took part in protests as the cook engaged in the quarantine centre refused to cook for them.

Anandapur SDPO Bidyut Chandra Panda along with police force rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The SDPO said alleged misbehaviour toward the lady sarpanch by police is being investigated after a complaint was filed.

