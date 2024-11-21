Bhubaneswar: In a world racing against time to save its dwindling green cover, Jamuna Tudu has emerged as a fierce advocate for India’s forests, dedicating her life to this cause. Born in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, Tudu’s environmental journey began in Jharkhand’s Potka village, where she witnessed the destruction of forests at the hands of the timber mafia first-hand. Unafraid and determined, she fearlessly confronted them at great personal risk.

Until then, it was unheard of for a woman armed with an axe to take on gun-toting smugglers in the hinterlands of Jharkhand to save forests. This, however, marked the beginning of an extraordinary initiative that many other women from her community would believe in and join later. Thus started Van Suraksha Samiti (Forest Protection Committee), uniting local communities, especially women, in the fight to protect their forests. Under her leadership, the committee successfully safeguarded vast stretches of forest, empowering villagers to take collective action against environmental degradation.

For her unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and her unique method of patrolling the forest by foot, she was addressed as ‘Lady Tarzan’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In recognition of her remarkable achievements, Tudu was honoured with the Woman Transforming India (WTI) award by NITI Aayog in 2017. Two years later, she was bestowed with India’s fourth-highest civilian honour– Padma Shri—by the President. “I don’t do it for the awards. The forest is our mother. If we don’t protect her, no one else will,” she quips. True to her words, on each World Environment Day, she ties rakhis—symbolic of sibling bonds—around trees. Through this simple yet meaningful act, she aims to highlight a deep personal connection to the cause. Tudu’s efforts have had a ripple effect. She now leads a network of over 300 women across 30 villages, all committed to protecting their forests.

Together, they have not only preserved thousands of trees but also nurtured a sense of environmental stewardship that could well outlast their lifetimes. As climate change accelerates and natural resources dwindle, the world could learn from Tudu's example. Her fight is a reminder that the frontlines of conservation are often local—and that real change begins with those willing to defend their patch of earth, irrespective of the odds.