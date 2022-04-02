Malkangiri: A video of a lady teacher slapping a male teacher in the presence of higher authorities has gone viral on social media.

The video is from Government High School in MPV 65 village under Tigal Panchayat in Kalimela block of Malkangiri district.

If reports are to be believed, she slapped the male teacher over to some running dispute that arose after the latter passed some remarks at the former.

Later, the lady teacher got enraged and slapped him repeatedly in front of others. The incident drew severe criticism from the locals.

On the other hand, the school managing committee president said the incident took place over past enmity between the two teachers.

