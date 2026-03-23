New York: Operations at New York’s LaGuardia Airport were suspended after an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 aircraft collided with a ground vehicle on Runway 4, triggering an emergency response and a complete ground stop.

The aircraft, operated by Air Canada Express and arriving from Montreal, reportedly struck a fire truck during landing, according to initial accounts and flight-tracking data.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the airport has been closed and that a ground stop order has been implemented following the collision between the aircraft and the emergency vehicle.

Audio recordings circulating online, along with preliminary visual reconstructions, suggest that air traffic control had repeatedly instructed both the flight crew and the ground vehicle to halt moments before the impact occurred.

Unconfirmed reports, citing the New York Fire Department, indicate that at least five firefighters have been seriously injured, while more than 100 passengers on board the aircraft are also reported to have sustained injuries.

Emergency response teams, including Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) units, remain deployed at the site.

Initial information points to multiple injuries, including several firefighters and passengers, with some described as being in critical condition, although officials have not yet released final figures.

Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration imposed a ground stop on all incoming and outgoing flights at the airport to facilitate emergency operations and begin an investigation into the cause of the collision.

The FAA announcement indicated that the airport’s closure was due to an emergency, and there was a significant chance of a prolonged shutdown, though no specific information was provided. In a different advisory to pilots, the FAA stated that the airport might remain closed until 18:00 GMT.

Nevertheless, officials have not yet disclosed information regarding any injuries or the level of damage involved.