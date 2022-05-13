Bangalore: Bad luck for a person may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for another. The Indian men’s hockey team was Friday dealt a big blow as captain Rupinder Pal Singh was ruled of the upcoming men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament due to a wrist injury. It meant that Odisha’s Birendra Lakra, who had earlier been named deputy to Rupinder will now lead the side by default. Forward SV Sunil was named vice-captain of the Indian squad by Hockey India (HI) Friday.

Ace drag-flicker Rupinder, who came out of retirement, injured his wrist during a training session, HI said in a release.

Rupinder’s injury turned out to be a blessing for Odia player Nilam Sanjeep Xess who was named as his replacement in the 20-member Indian squad.

The Asia Cup kick starts May 23 in Jakarta. India are the defending champions in the tournament.

“It is unfortunate that Rupinder has picked up an injury during the training session and will not be a part of the Asia Cup. Both Birendra and Sunil are vastly experienced and have been part of the leadership group for many years now,” coach BJ Kariappa said.

“While we will miss Rupinder, we have plenty of options available in the pool. We’ve got a very talented group of players, and they are looking forward to utilising this opportunity at the Asia Cup, Kariappa added.

It should be stated here that experienced players like Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh and a few others have been rested for the tournament.

The squad: (Goalkeepers): Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera; (Defenders): Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (captain), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey; (Midfielders): Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh; (Forwards): Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (Vice Captain), Uttam Singh, S Karthi and Nilam Sanjeep Xess