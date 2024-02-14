New Delhi: Vibhakar Shastri, grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, has resigned from the Congress and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) within hours of his resignation from the grand old party.

He has tendered his resignation to the party’s national president Mallikarjuna Kharge.

“Hon’ble Congress President Shri Khargeji! Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress,” Shastri has posted this message on X.

Hon’ble Congress President Shri @kharge ji!

Respected Sir,

I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress (@INCIndia)

Regards

Vibhakar Shastri — Vibhakar Shastri (@VShastri_) February 14, 2024

Later, Shastri joined BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and shared a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) regarding his new political association.

The Congress has witnessed a series of exits in the last few years with the likes of Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora, Baba Siddiqui, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Sushmita Dev, RPN Singh, Jaiveer Shergill, among other, joining other parties.

