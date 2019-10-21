Manchester: Liverpool had to fight for a point against Manchester United and finally got one thanks to substitute Adam Lallana’s late 1-1 equaliser in a Premier League match at Old Trafford stadium.

Sunday, the Reds, under manager Jurgen Klopp, barely managed to avoid their first domestic defeat of the season, extending an unbeaten run that stood at nine matches and with the tie managed to stay on top of the standings, six points ahead of second-place Manchester City, reports Efe news.

Struggling United were longing for a victory, and got on the scoreboard thanks to a first-half goal by Marcus Rashford which was verified by the video assistant referee (VAR).

The hosts, coached by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, managed to hold on to their advantage until Adam Lallana scored the equaliser in the 85th minute.

With the tie, Liverpool remain atop the table with 25 points out of a possible 27, but its advantage decreased to six points ahead of second-placed and two-time defending champion Manchester City.

Meanwhile, United are still far from the league’s top echelon, sitting in the 13th place with just 10 points, having snatched only two wins and four draws, while conceding three games.

