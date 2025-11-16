New Delhi: Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sunday levelled serious allegations of being humiliated and physically intimidated, which compelled her to leave behind her “crying parents and sisters” and depart.

In a heartfelt post on her X handle, Rohini wrote in Hindi (loosely translated), “Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult… Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away; they tore me away from my maternal home… They left me orphaned…”

कल एक बेटी, एक बहन , एक शादीशुदा महिला , एक माँ को जलील किया गया , गंदी गालियाँ दी गयीं , मारने के लिए चप्पल उठाया गया , मैंने अपने आत्मसम्मान से समझौता नहीं किया, सच का समर्पण नहीं किया , सिर्फ और सिर्फ इस वजह से मुझे बेइज्जती झेलनी पडी ..

कल एक बेटी मजबूरी में अपने रोते हुए… — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 16, 2025



“May none of you ever walk my path, may no family ever have a daughter-sister like Rohini,” she added.

Her anguished statements have intensified speculation surrounding deepening rifts within the Yadav household, especially following the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

These fresh emotional outbursts come just a day after Rohini posted cryptic and controversial messages announcing her decision to walk away from public and political life.

In her Sunday post, she did not name anyone, and neither did she specify who ‘they’ were, but Saturday, she wrote on X: “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do… and I’m taking all the blame.”

I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family …

This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame’s — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 15, 2025



Rohini has directly accused Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Khan, of forcing her into this decision.

A doctor by profession, Rohini earned nationwide admiration after she donated her kidney to Lalu Prasad Yadav in 2022. She had been an active presence in Tejashwi’s campaign, but signs of trouble surfaced months ago when she unfollowed several RJD leaders, reportedly angered by the expulsion of her brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

In the 2025 polls, the RJD secured only 25 seats, compared with the NDA’s sweeping 202 seats, marking one of the most devastating setbacks for the party.

Rohini’s emotional messages, accusations of pressure, insults, and abandonment, have now pushed the family’s internal discord into the public domain, raising serious questions about the future cohesion of both the Yadav family and the RJD.

IANS