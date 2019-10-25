Chhatrapur: Difficulties besetting acquisition of private land to build a ring-road around Berhampur city have delayed the project, designed to lessen traffic snarls in the city.

In this connection, a sitting was held in the conference hall of the district collectorate at Chhatrapur Tuesday evening. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange reviewed the problems.

Private land and house owners, who are likely to be displaced by the ring-road project, were called for a discussion. But only a few showed up for the meeting, a report said.

The proposed ring-road will affect people of Manahara, Bendalia, Kusumi, Mahuda, Kumarpur, Madanmohanpur and Dakshinpur villages of the district. The owners expressed willingness to part with their land, but sought a price between government rate and existing market rates.

The District Collector is said to have assured land owners to inform them about the decision of the district administration at a subsequent stage. Considering that acquiring land at government rates would be difficult, the district administration is to find a way out.

Additional Collector (Revenue) Laxmikanta Sethi, Berhampur Sub-Collector Shinde Dattatreya Bhausaheb, Deputy Collector (Revenue) Dibyalochan Mahanta, including many other senior officials of various departments also participated in the discussion.