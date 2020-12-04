Mahakalpara: The state government is implementing the Vasundhara Yojana to provide land to the landless especially those from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe sections, but scores of tribals living in some parts of Mahakalpara block of Kendrapara district have not been provided land pattas.

People living at Sabarapada in Petachella panchayat alleged that even though they had been living in the village for over 100 years, the administration has not taken any steps to give them pattas for the land.

On the other hand, influential people have managed to grab pattas.

Upset over being deprived of their rights, 30 families of the Sabarapada submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Subhagya Ranjan Panda Wednesday and demanded immediate steps for providing pattas for their dwelling places.

They also pointed out that some influential families, who are ineligible for Vasundhara Yojana, have grabbed land pattas in Ramnagar Mouza, faking them as landless families.

“We have been living here over years, but are deprived of pattas,” lamented Paida Bhakta and Chhabi Ahadi, residents of Luniamati village.

They alleged that without land records, they are ineligible to get various government benefits.

“Without permanent address, our children can’t get caste certificates and scholarships. Housing units will not be provided without valid land records, they lamented.

They wondered how some Bengali speaking people living nearby for a few years could get land pattas.

The tehsildar has assured that the allegation of land grabbing will be investigated and action will be taken. Landless tribals will be provided with pattas, he added.

