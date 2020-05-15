Berhampur: A landlord near Silk City supported his 12 tenants by waiving of their house rent for a month and by distributing 25-kg rice to each of the family.

Murali Mohan Acharya, a house owner at Gupchup Colony, Somanath Nagar in Aska Road waived off the house rent of his 12 poor tenants for the month of April. He said that lockdown period is a tough period for everyone. He not only waived off the rent but also gave away 25-kg rice to each family living in his house as tenants.

He added that those who are living on rent have small businesses for which they are unable to get money to pay the rent for which she wanted to help them by waiving off the rent. All the 12 tenants living in Acharya’s house are small time vendors and earn their livings from selling gupchups (pani puri) and sweets.

Their financial strength has gone down due to the lockdown, he added. Acharya’s noble work during this crisis did not go unnoticed as Berhampur sub-collector Sindhe Dattatreya Bhausaheb felicitated him in his office.

PNN