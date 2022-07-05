Christchurch: In a first in world cricket, New Zealand men and women will receive the same match fees across formats and competitions, according to a ground-breaking five-year deal between the sports’ governing body in the country and the players’ association.

“I want to thank and congratulate the players and the Major Associations for their part in reaching such a significant agreement,” NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.

“This is the most important agreement in our sport, as it binds NZC, the Major Associations, and our players at the hip, and sets the foundation to fund, grow and develop cricket.

“Its been a collaborative yet very robust negotiation. Importantly, it represents a significant step forward as we continue to grow our investment in women’s cricket.”

According to the landmark agreement struck between NZC, the six major associations, and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association, White Ferns and domestic women’s players will receive the same match fees as the men across all their formats and competitions.

“Translated, this means the highest-ranked WHITE FERN would be able to receive a maximum of NZD 163,246 a year (up from NZD 83,432), the ninth-ranked, NZD 148,946 (NZD 66,266), and the 17th-ranked NZD 142,346 (NZD 62,833),” the statement said.

The top-ranked women’s domestic players in each Major Association would be able to receive a maximum of NZD 19,146 (up from NZD 3,423), the sixth-ranked NZD 18,646 (NZD 3,423), and the 12th-ranked NZD 18,146 (NZD 3,423).”

According to the agreement, total number of women’s domestic contracts will increase from 54 to 72, while the men will earn higher retainers, based on the increased number of matches played, formats contested, and time spent training and playing.

“It’s great for the international and domestic women players to be recognised in the same agreement, alongside the men,” White Ferns captain Sophie Devine said.

“It’s a massive step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls.”

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said it was an exciting time for the sport.

“It’s really important for the current players to build on the legacy of those who have gone before us, and to support tomorrow’s players, both men and women, at all levels.

“This agreement goes a long way towards achieving that.”