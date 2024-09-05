Rourkela: Residents of Odisha-Jharkhand border areas are leading a dreadful life as lurking landmines laid by Maoists, targeting security forces, may go off at any time when they step out in search of livelihood.

Odisha-Jharkhand border is fraught with risks due to anti-Maoist operations.

“Here, someone may be residing in Jharkhand, but his land is situated on Odisha border. For these villagers, crossing over to either side is a daily phenomenon,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Villagers of Chotanagra, Jariekela, Tirliposh, Maragiri, Hatiburu, Bitkilsoya, Thalkobad, Sagjodi, Digha, Redha and Samtha depend on the dense Saranda forest from where they collect firewood, mahua flowers other forest produces. They sell these products on either side of the border. They also prefer to sell them in Rourkela and its nearby weekly markets.

The problem, however, arises when anti-Maoist operations come into play.

According to sources, putting every step in Saranda jungle is fraught with life risks as Maoists have laid landmines during the anti-Maoist operation which is going on in Jharkhand for the last three months.

Sources also said a teenage boy died when he accidentally stepped on a landmine which exploded in November last year.

Security forces have warned them against going into the jungles. “Security forces have recovered hundreds of explosives weighing 3kg and 10kg during the period from January to July. The ultras are laying the explosives at strategic points to stall the patrolling,” sources added. It is highly impossible for innocent villagers to trace the landmines, which is the job of the security forces only.

“We are going to those areas that have been cleared by the security forces. This is a very long tedious process to clear a particular area,” said a villager of Samtha in Jharkhand.

The fear is such that villagers are reluctant to walk on kutcha roads.

By Rajesh Mohanty, OP