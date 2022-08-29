Thiruvananthapuram: Five members of a family, who were trapped under debris following a landslide after heavy rainfall in Kerala’s Idukki district, were found dead, officials said Monday.

The incident happened Sunday night. The bodies of the family of Soman, his mother, wife, their daughter and her son have been removed from the debris.

Soman, a rubber tapper, was living with his family in a house near a hillock. On Sunday, a heavy downpour led to the collapse of a portion of the land mass that fell over his small house.

Rescue forces led by the NDRF, police and locals located the bodies.

Several parts of Kottayam and Idukki districts have been receiving heavy rain since Sunday.