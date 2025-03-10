New Delhi: Parliament started on a stormy note Monday, as was expected on the first day of the second leg of the Budget Session.

The Lok Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes soon after it began as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs launched a blistering attack at the Centre, over attempts to ‘bulldoze’ the three-language policy in Southern states including Tamil Nadu.

The protests escalated further as the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin’s government’s ‘refusal’ to implementation of Centre’s policies, accusing it of playing with students’ future.

“They are ruining the future of Tamil Nadu students. They are doing politics over students’ future and misleading the people for their narrow political gains,” he said.

This prompted further noisy protests from the DMK lawmakers. They raised the pitch and started shouting slogans against the Centre’s three-language policy.

Following the uproar, the House was adjourned till noon.

In Rajya Sabha, the Opposition members staged a walk out as Union Health Minister JP Nadda accused them of undermining Parliamentary proceedings.

They left the House proceedings mid-way after Nadda rebuked the Opposition over the latter’s attempts to force discussion in the House under Rule 267.

He remained unsparing in his criticism and said that the Opposition needed a ‘refresher course’ on rules and negotiations regarding the functioning of the Parliament.

BJP MP Rekha Sharma also criticised the Opposition, accusing them of “always obstructing the House”.

Meanwhile, the second part of the Budget session is expected to see frequent face-offs between the government and Opposition, as both have multiple agendas at hand.

For the government, the clearance of the Waqf Amendment Bill and completion of Budgetary approvals remains a key priority while the Opposition has a loaded list of issues to corner the ruling dispensation.

From language wars to delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies, row over EPIC numbers and fresh violence in Manipur, the Opposition has a long list of issues where it would seek accountability and answers from the Centre.

