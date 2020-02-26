Bhawanipatna: Lanjigarh town in Kalahandi district has been reeling under darkness for the last three months after a goods truck hit the supply line to the town and snapped the power supply to the households, a report said Tuesday.

Lack of power supply has worsened the situation as the authorities are yet to restore power supply to the town.

The residents somehow manage during the daytime but remain engulf in darkness once evening sets in.

The incident occurred after a goods truck from Chennai struck the domestic supply line near the panchayat office in the town in November. As a result, short-circuit occurred in every households in Goudpada, Patrapada, Colonypada and Shantinagar Pada areas and various household articles got burnt during the incident.

However, no casualty was reported as the residents managed to come out of their houses during the incident.

Irked, the residents intercepted the truck and demanded compensation for their loss from the transport firm. The firm manager Dillip Kumar Sahoo rushed to the spot and assured the agitating locals of compensation. The snapped wires were changed but Sahoo started playing truant after an actual estimation of the loss suggested it to be very high than what was roughly estimated.

The residents lodged a complaint in the Lanjigarh police station. The local engineer Soudagar Meher took 10 day time to restore the power supply. Meanwhile, the IIC of the Lanjigarh police station got transferred and power supply is yet to be restored to the households.