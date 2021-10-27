London: Carcasses of lakhs of sea creatures have been found on coastlines in the North East of England, prompting scrutiny from the Environment Agency and drawing frantic brainstorming by environmentalists.

The Environment Agency has confirmed that they have launched a probe after locals reported the cases. Local residents, meanwhile, are shocked and saddened over the development.

The Agency said that it will evaluate whether the deaths were caused by pollution or there is another angle to it.

“We are working with partners at the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture and North Eastern Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority to investigate why hundreds of dead crabs have washed up along the shore in the Tees Estuary and neighbouring beaches,” the agency spokesperson said.

“Samples of water, sediment, mussel and crab have been collected and are being sent to our labs for analysis. This is to consider whether a pollution incident could have contributed to the deaths of the animals. We have also shared samples with CEFAS labs for disease analysis,” the statement added.

Sharon Bell, a local resident said that she was alarmed to see the sheer volume of crustaceans washed ashore. Along with her husband, she spent the morning attempting to locate any live lobsters or crabs, and to return them to the sea.

“I have been along my usual walk from Marske to Saltburn and was utterly shocked and saddened to see in some parts, waist-deep seaweed full of thousands of dead and alive crabs and lobsters, all kinds and species,” Sharon said.

She further added that the carcasses have been piling up for weeks, but nothing has been done about it so far.

