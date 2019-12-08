Unnao: The mortal remains of the Unnao rape and murder victim were buried on the outskirts of Hindupur village Sunday afternoon in the presence of thousands of mourners.

The victim was buried in a grave next to that of her grandparents.

The family had agreed for the burial after an assurance from senior police officials that their demands would be met.

The victim’s sister has demanded a government job for one member of the family, apart from the compensation of Rs 25 lakhs given to the family and an assurance of a house under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna.

The victim had passed away Friday night after suffering 90 per cent burns.

She was set ablaze by five men Thursday while she was on her way to Rae Bareli for a hearing of the rape case she had filed against the same men.

IANS