New Delhi: In a major development, security forces neutralised a top female Naxalite leader in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. The deceased has been identified as Rupi, an Area Committee Member (ACM) in the Naxalite hierarchy.

A bounty of Rs 5 lakh had been announced on her head.

The encounter took place in the Chhotebethiya area, where police and Naxalites exchanged fire, resulting in her death in the encounter. Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha confirmed that Rupi was the last remaining senior-cadre Naxalite in the Bastar region after the surrender or elimination of all other high-ranking cadres.

Police recovered a weapon along with her body from the encounter site.

Authorities had repeatedly appealed to Naxalites to surrender and join the mainstream, but Rupi chose to continue her activities, leading to the fatal confrontation.

Naxalism has plagued several states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh for decades, causing immense loss of lives, hindering development, and creating fear among local populations, especially tribals. However, sustained anti-Naxal operations, improved intelligence sharing, and developmental initiatives have turned the tide dramatically.

Over the past two years, several prominent Naxalite leaders have been neutralised, while a large number of cadres have surrendered.

State governments are actively implementing rehabilitation policies to help former Naxalites reintegrate into society, providing them with opportunities for a peaceful and productive life.

India is on the verge of becoming almost entirely free from the decades-old scourge of Naxalism, with the government intensifying final operations to wipe out the remaining pockets of Left-Wing Extremism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently informed Parliament that the country has effectively become Naxal-free, with Naxalites now confined to only a few isolated pockets.

He assured that the ongoing security operations would soon clear these last remaining areas as well.

The Centre had set an ambitious deadline of March 31, 2026, to completely eradicate Naxalism from Indian soil, and significant progress has been achieved in the past two years through coordinated efforts between the Central and state governments.

The recent elimination of Rupi marks a significant milestone in the government’s resolve to end Naxalism.

With only a handful of extremists left in scattered pockets, officials are optimistic that India will soon be completely rid of this internal security threat.

Security experts believe that the combination of firm police action and welfare measures has broken the backbone of the Naxalite movement.

The focus now remains on ensuring development reaches the remotest tribal areas so that the ideology of violence finds no further ground.

IANS