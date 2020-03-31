Mumbai: Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mangeshkar took to Twitter Tuesday and announced that she was donating Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund as part of her “duty to help your government during this difficult time”.

“I have a humble request to all that we should help the government as much as possible in the fight against the government,” the singer wrote in Marathi.

नमस्कार.आपण आपल्या सरकारला या कठिण प्रसंगी मदत करणे हे आपले कर्तव्य आहे. मी माझ्या तर्फ़े मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीला २५ लाख रुपये देत आहे. माझी सर्वांना नम्र विनंती आहे की सरकारच्या क़ोरोना विरोधी लढ्यात आपण सुद्धा सरकारला यथाशक्ति मदत करावी. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 31, 2020

The 90-year-old singer, widely acclaimed as Nightingale of India, joins a growing list of celebrities from the Hindi film industry who have extended support in the battle against the coronavirus. Others who have contributed include Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and Rajkummar Rao among others.