Bhubaneswar: On New Year’s Day, Law, Works, and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan paid a visit to the Odisha Patita Uddhar Samiti shelter home here in Andharua and distributed fruits and blankets to the residents of the shelter.

During his visit, Harichandan also took the time to meet with the differently-abled individuals residing at the shelter home, engaging in heartfelt conversations and offering his support. The minister expressed his best wishes for the well-being and prosperity of all the inmates. In his address, Harichandan emphasised the importance of respect and dignity for those living in shelter homes. “These individuals are not to be seen as objects of pity or sympathy but as deserving of respect. If we improve their living conditions, we can move towards building a more developed Odisha and a more prosperous India,” he stated. The minister’s visit was accompanied by Abharani Choudhury, the founder of the shelter home, as well as other staff members who were present to assist during the distribution of the gifts.