Mirzapur: A 45-year-old lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur Saturday, with the attackers briefly struggling to flee after their motorcycle failed to start, police said.

The incident created panic in the area, not only among residents but also for the assailants, who were seen repeatedly attempting to start their bike in desperation, before finally managing to escape.

According to police, the victim, identified as senior advocate Rajiv Singh, was out on a morning walk when two men on a motorcycle approached him. CCTV footage from the scene shows one of the attackers getting off the bike and firing at Singh using a crude pistol, killing him on the spot.

After the shooting, the assailant quickly returned to the motorcycle, where his accomplice made repeated attempts to start the vehicle by kicking its pedal, but initially failed. During this time, a few locals cautiously approached the scene but retreated after the armed attacker pointed the weapon at them.

After several attempts, the motorcycle eventually started, allowing the two men to flee the scene. The incident later drew a large crowd, with hundreds of people gathering at the spot.

Police said that Singh had earlier submitted an application expressing apprehension about a possible attack on his life. The former village head, who was also practising as an advocate, had reportedly been targeted in two previous attacks as well.

Superintendent of Police, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, told reporters, “Early this morning, information was received at the Kotwali police station within the Katra jurisdiction regarding an individual named Rajiv Singh, alias Rinku Singh. We received reports that he had sustained a gunshot wound; he passed away while being taken to the hospital.”

“Upon receiving this information, our teams immediately rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, physical evidence was collected from the site, and prompt efforts were initiated to identify the individual responsible for perpetrating this crime. Our team has obtained highly credible leads in this matter and is actively pursuing the investigation,” she said.

She further stated that, based on a written complaint filed by the victim’s family members, a case is being registered against the accused under relevant sections of law.

“Through the written complaint, we have been able to establish the identity of the accused. Through technical surveillance, the accused individual has been successfully identified. Since we have received a complaint specifically naming the accused, it has come to light that this individual also hails from the same village as the deceased,” Kaushik told reporters.

“Furthermore, preliminary indications suggest that the dispute may have stemmed from issues or conflicts arising within the village itself. However, we are currently examining all angles and conducting a thorough, in-depth investigation. We will ensure that the strictest possible legal action is taken against the individual responsible for committing this crime,” she added.

Officials also said that efforts are underway to gather all relevant evidence, and a dedicated police team has been formed to track down and arrest the accused named in the complaint.