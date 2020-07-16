Cuttack: The lawyers working at the Orissa High Court have asked the state government to provide them with a monthly aid of Rs 25,000. They have said that due to the lockdown restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, their earnings have been severely affected since the last week of March. They have said that the aid should continue for the next 12 months.

Also read: 1.59L cases pending in Orissa High Court

Criminal Courts Bar Association ex-president and lawyer Akshay Kumar Pati has moved a petition in the OHC stating that it should ask the state government to help out the men and women in black coats.

“Over 50,000 legal practitioners provide legal services at OHC. Only urgent cases are being heard these days. The Odisha government has been earning revenues through court fees and stamp fees. However, earning of the lawyers have decreased substantially,” the plea states.

The petitioner has appealed for a policy formulation at the national level in the said case, in which both the state and central governments are parties.

PNN