Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pradipta Kumar Naik has tested positive for COVID-19.

The BJP leader informed about his diagnosis through his Twitter handle Monday.

He requested all those who came in contact with him in the last five days to get themselves tested and take necessary precautions.

“After getting repeated testing for Covid-19, my report has come out positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 5 days may please get themselves tested and self isolate & take necessary precautions,” read the tweet.

The BJP leader was elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly from Bhawanipatna constituency in 2019 general elections.

Notably, Odisha reported 4,445 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, pushing the state’s tally to 3,72,703.

At the same time, the state reported four fatalities due to the pandemic. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has gone up to 1,948. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 24,568.

PNN