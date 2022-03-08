New Delhi: Women achievers in various fields – from farmers to vaccinators – were honoured, struggles of many trailblazers who challenged gender stereotypes highlighted and renewed calls for greater inclusivity made as India celebrated International Women’s Day across the country Tuesday.

The themes of ‘Break the Bias’ and ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’ were in focus on the global day dedicated to women’s rights.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders hailed the contribution of women and pledged to work for their empowerment.

“On Women’s Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields… From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India’s development journey,” Modi tweeted.

Modi vowed to continue these efforts with even greater vigour in the coming times. The prime minister said it was a matter of pride that a large country like India has a woman finance minister who has presented a progressive Budget this year for Asia’s third largest economy.

“Women are capable of transforming society with their wisdom, dedication and strength. They must get their long-pending due. Women’s Day greetings to all,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

Outstanding women achievers, from first woman snake rescuer to ‘Down Syndrome’ affected Kathak dancer, were conferred with ‘Nari Shakti’ award in recognition of their exceptional work towards empowerment of women, especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

Vanita Jagdeo Borade, the first woman snake rescuer who founded ‘Soyre Vanchare Multipurpose Foundation’ for nature and wildlife protection and promoting a pollution-free environment, was among those honoured.

‘Down Syndrome’ affected Kathak dancer Saylee Nandkishor Agavane has performed in more than 100 events. At the Global Olympiad Dance competition, she received a bronze medal. Visually challenged social activist Tiffany Brar was awarded for her exemplary work for differently-abled rural women.

Organic farmer Ushaben Dineshbhai Vasava was awarded for her outstanding contribution in organic farming and assistance in educating women farmers at the ground level.

The ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions and celebrate women as game-changers and catalysts of positive change in society.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the 72 best women Covid-19 vaccinators from across India. Mandaviya said the development of the health sector is incomplete without the contribution of women. “It is because of the selfless service of all women vaccinators that India has successfully managed the pandemic,” Mandaviya said at the event on International Women’s Day.

Across the states, a number of initiatives by various organisations with all-women teams in the lead were seen to mark the day. Also, special incentives and discounts for female customers, including free rides on buses and metros, were provided.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s security detail was managed by a team of women police personnel, while an all women full bench of the Kerala High Court – the first in the history of the court – was set to hear several pleas related to Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee.

To mark the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a march in Lucknow under her party’s women-centric ‘ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ poll campaign.

“On International Women’s Day, my heartiest greetings to women all over the world. You make us proud,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted. “Without your contribution, society would not have advanced to where it is now,” she added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his government is committed to ensuring that the schemes for women’s uplift reach the targetted beneficiaries and said the new women’s empowerment policy will be unveiled soon. “As political leaders, it is our duty to see how we can help and support women,” the Thackeray stated. “Laws, facilities and health infrastructure for women need to be adequate and awareness needs to be created about them,” he added.

The Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) also organised events with a focus on spreading awareness on women’s health and motivating schools girls to take up higher education.