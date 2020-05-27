Chhendipada: There are some tribal families in Angul district’s Chhendipada area who earn their livelihood by selling leaf bowls and plates. They are now in dire straits, thanks to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdowns.

While both male and female members of these families go to nearby jungle to collect leaves, back at home mostly female members stitch bowls and plates. Then these bowls and plates are supplied to nearby hotels and roadside eateries. In case of marriages, birthday celebrations and other social functions, they get orders for bulk supply.

But the case is no longer the same since the day the lockdown has started. The restaurants, roadside eateries or kiosks are not opening. Similarly, there are no ceremonies as well.

Parbati Naik, a leaf bowl seller, says, “The lockdown restrictions have snatched away our only source of income. Though our supply to hotels and roadside push carts gives us a constant earning, social function orders used to earn us a more handsome amount.”

“We find it very difficult to run our families. The rations provided by the government are not enough either. As of now, there are piles of finished products in everyone’s houses. We are still clueless when things will become normal and we will get back our business” rued Parbati, adding that the government should think a way out to end their sufferings.

In the locality there are some ironsmiths as well who are in the same boat. A blacksmith Udaya Majhi said he hammers iron pieces to give them shape of agricultural equipments, besides some daily use articles. “Usually this time every year, there is a good demand of agricultural equipments. Pinning hope on this, I had bought raw materials and manufactured many such types of equipment. But the lockdown has dealt us severe a blow,” added Majhi. “We are looking forward to the time when the lockdown restrictions will be lifted completely,” he concluded.

PNN