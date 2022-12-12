Chitrakonda: In another attempt to push women empowerment in Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri district, the administration has provided leaf-plate-making machines to members of SHGs at Ralegada panchayat under this block. The administration with help of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) aims at making tribal women of this remote area self-sufficient by providing them with a source of livelihood.

Notably, leaves of certain tree species are found aplenty in this remote region sharing borders with Andhra Pradesh. Project Administrator of the ITDA Trinath Majhi, BDO Raghunath Mundari, Ralegada sarpanch Kamalu Hantal and an official of the Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) handed out leaf-plate making machines to members of six SHGs of Sakrubandh village. Besides, such machines were provided to SHGs of Tunnel Camp village. The administration has been making continuous efforts to create a scope of alternative earnings for women.

Earlier, the block administration had provided necessary assistance to women members of the SHGs to manufacture sattu and turmeric powder. “The administration has shown the women a way of earning by making use of leaf-plate-making machines. They will be successful in their effort,” said the officials.