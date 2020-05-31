Islamabad: A new leaked photo of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London for treatment, has sparked a debate about his health, a media report said Sunday.

In the picture, Sharif is seen sitting at a roadside cafe in London with his grand-daughters, said the Dawn news report.

As the picture went viral on social media, it sparked a debate about the former premier’s health with his detractors asking why he does not return to Pakistan if he is well and roaming on London streets, while his supporters expressed joy at seeing their leader in good health and spirits.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told Dawn news that some passerby had taken the picture when Sharif stopped at the cafe after a walk, and uploaded it on social media.

Commenting on her father’s picture, Maryam Nawaz tweeted: “The picture of Nawaz Sharif was released with an intent to humiliate him. But the response to it was otherwise. The supporters of Mian sb got happy to see him. His detractors must learn from this.”

In January, a picture of the PML-N supremo having tea at a London restaurant along with some family members had gone viral.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) leadership responded to the picture, saying Sharif was feigning his ailment, Dawn news reported.

Sharif had gone to London in November 2019 after the court allowed him a four-week stay abroad for medical treatment.

The government, however, did not allow an extension to his stay.

