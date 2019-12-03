Mumbai: He calls himself an ‘Olympic kid’ simply because the news of his mother’s pregnancy became official during the 1972 Munich Games. Now Indian tennis legend, Leander Paes has just one goal – to represent India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. If he manages to do that he will be the only Indian to participate in eight successive Olympics.

It should be stated here that Leander already holds the record of being the only Indian to participate in seven successive Olympics. However, he wants to improve on that record. “If it becomes eight, I am sure the record will be in my name for a long time. I want to achieve it and I will leave no stone unturned to play at Tokyo,” the 46-year-old Leander was quoted as saying in an interview.

It should be stated here that if Leander participates in Tokyo, he will be the only tennis player to have played in eight Olympics.

Leander recently improved upon his Davis Cup doubles record by winning his 44th match in the recent tie against Pakistan. He also said that he feels the same excitement when he wears the India colours like the time when he made his debut.

“Playing for India is always a great honour… nothing comes before it. I still feel the adrenalin pumping whenever, I wear India colours,” Leander said.

Leander’s Olympic journey started in 1992 at Barcelona. He won the singles bronze in 1996 and till date he has not missed out on a single Games till Rio (2016). Now he has set his eyes firmly on Tokyo.

“Look I am an Olympic kid. So the dream of playing an eighth Olympics will always be there,” asserted the doubles legend.

Well Leander may have his dreams, his aspirations. It remains to be seen whether his legs will stand him in good stead as he prepares for Tokyo Olympics. Moreover, all depends on the All India Tennis Association (AITA), whether they will give him a chance of fulfilling another dream.

PNN & Agencies