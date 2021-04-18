Curry leaves are used to enhance the taste and aroma of food since ancient times. Cheap and easily available, the curry leaves have no side-effects but only amazing health benefits.

There are many amazing health benefits associated with the consumption of curry leaves. According to experts, the use of curry leaves can reduce blood sugar levels, improve digestion, prevent headaches, heart disease, and also enhance the beauty of skin and hair.

Curry leaves contain plenty of anti-oxidant elements which help to protect us from many diseases.

Below are a few health benefits that we can easily avail by curry leaves:

Anaemia treatment: The problem of anaemia arises due to lack of blood, iron and folic acid in the body and weak ability to absorb iron in the body. Curry leaves rich in iron and folic acid are the best treatment for anaemia.

Controls sugar level: The blood sugar level remains balanced when the curry leaves are eaten. The flavonoid present in it converts the starch present in the food into glucose, thereby balancing the sugar level. Curry leaves naturally accelerate the process of insulin production.

Controls cholesterol Level: It reduces harmful cholesterol level and increases good cholesterol level and also protects the body from various diseases e.g. heart disease. Curry leaves contain ingredients which help in reducing the surface of cholesterol in the blood.

Good for hair: Curry leaves prevent hair from becoming white. Shampoo on hair prevents damage caused by the use of conditioner and makes the affected hair healthy again. Brings dead hair alive, prevents hair fall, prevents dryness and helps to make the hair dense.