Beirut: Lebanon’s Health Ministry Thursday said death toll of Lebanese killed in Israeli strikes has increased to 2,196.

The Health Ministry said that among the killed are 260 women and 172 children since the latest war between Israel and Hezbollah began March 2. Another 7,185 have been wounded.

Israel’s latest military escalation started after Hezbollah fired rockets towards northern Israel in solidarity with its key ally and patron Iran.

Lebanon and Israel started direct talks Tuesday, the first of their kind since 1993.