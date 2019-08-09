New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yecury said Friday that he and his CPI colleague D Raja were detained at the Srinagar airport and denied entry into the city. The Left leaders had gone to the Srinagar to meet their party colleagues.

“They showed us a legal order which did not allow any entry into Srinagar. It stated that even escorted movement in the city was not permitted due to security reasons. We are still trying to negotiate with them,” Yechury told this agency over the phone from Srinagar.

Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja had written Thursday to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik informing him of their visit and requesting him to facilitate their entry.

“Both of us had written to the J&K Governor requesting him that there should be no hurdles for our visit… despite that we have been detained. I wanted to meet my ailing colleague and our comrades who are here,” Sitaram Yechury added.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was detained Thursday and sent back to Delhi from the Srinagar airport.

It should also be stated here that prior to the abolition of Article 370, close to 400 leaders of various political parties were placed under house arrest including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehebooba Mufti. Tight security has been imposed all across the Valley even though the restrictions were somewhat eased Friday to facilitate prayers.

Agencies