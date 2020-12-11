Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra has extended support of the agitating farmers and urged the government to come up with a solution.

“I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast,” the actor wrote on Twitter, along with a picture that captures him in a sombre mood.

I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast . pic.twitter.com/WtaxdTZRg7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2020

Farmers have come out in large numbers to the National Capital Region (NCR) agitating against the three new farm laws of the central government.

Several film personalities shown support to the farmers. Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was spotted at the Singhu border in the NCR, extending support to the farmers agitating against the three new farm laws.

Diljit had urged the government to accept the demands of the farmers.

