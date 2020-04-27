Mumbai: Dialogues in Hindi cinema these days aren’t as iconic as they used to be.

There was one particular actor who was as popular for his incredible style quotient as he was for his dialogue delivery. . The roaring voice, eyes expression, and the brilliant sharpness on the face, was the identity of the actor Feroz Khan.

His real name was Zulfiqar Ali Shah Khan and he was one of Hindi film industry’s biggest style icons. The actor was born 25 September 1939 and passed away 27 April 2009.

On the occasion of his death anniversary let us tell you about his personal life.

He married Sundari Khan in the year 1965. After marriage, he had a brief affair with air hostess Jyotika Sabrina Dhanrajgir who hailed from a royal family and was the daughter of Raja Mahendragir Dhanrajgir.

Sundari was shocked when she came to know about her husband’s affair. Angry, she decided that she would break her marriage. Feroz left her for Jyothika without any care and started a live-in relationship with her.

The two had an affair for a decade, but whenever Jyothika approached him for marriage Feroz postponed it. Jyothika felt that Feroz would not marry her now and decided to end her relationship. Before that, Feroz shocked everyone by saying that he does not know Jyothika.

This broke Jyothika’s heart and she went abroad. Feroz returned to his wife Sundari. However, even after returning, his wife did not accept and the couple divorced in 1985.

Feroz’s last film Welcome in 2007. He breathed his last at his Bangalore home 27 April 2009. He was 69 years old and had cancer.