Kolkata: Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still in a ‘high risk zone’ though his parameters are stable. This information was given by doctors attending to Soumitra Chatterjee at a nursing home here Monday. The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has fever. He continues to be in a ‘drowsy, confusional state’, which is a matter of concern, they said.

Chatterjee might have to undergo an MRI later Monday, doctors at the private hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, said.

“He (Chatterjee is stable, had good sleep last (Sunday) night, but is still in a high risk zone. His oxygen saturation level however, has improved,” a doctor stated.

Chatterjee was given plasma therapy twice Saturday and the octogenarian also underwent a CT scan. He was admitted to hospital Tuesday after he tested positive for coronavirus.

In the last two months, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor had been shooting for a biopic and a documentary on his life. In spite of his advancing years, Chatterjee has not stopped working because ‘acting helps him learn something new every day’. However, he has now cut down on his working hours and limits his shift to four hours.

Chatterjee has played the lead role in 14 films directed by the legendary Satyajit Ray. Among those are Pather Panchali, Abhijan, Charulata, Ghare Baire and Sonar Kella to name a few. In 2012, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in cinema given by the government of India for lifetime achievement. He has won two National Film Awards also.